Draya Michele continues to make a place for herself in the fashion industry. The Mint Swim owner and Revolve ambassador launched a collection with Superdown earlier this year. Superdown is a sexy, affordable clothing line started by Revolve. Earlier this year on the partnership she commented, “Nobody has to know how much your dress costs. Nobody has to know what your shoes cost. As long as you love them and you feel confident in them and that’s why I did the collaboration with Superdown.” She’s definitely thinking about your pockets (in addition to getting your coin), “My girls like affordable but they also like to get fly. I created it for them.”

We agree!

Now, for NYE you can look like a million bucks without having to spend it. Draya posted a series of cute photos to the ‘Gram from her recently added looks to her collection and now we have new New Year’s Eve outfit choices to ring in the new decade…in style!

Keep on clicking to check them all out.

GET THE LOOK: Draya Michele Has Us New Year’s Eve Ready For Under $70.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: