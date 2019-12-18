Looks like Kanye West might really be contemplating a Presidential run in 2024 (that is if we’re not living in a Trumpian autocracy still) as he seems hellbent on shoring up the support of the Christian community.

After starting up his own church service and linking up with the likes of evangelical televangelist big wig Joel Osteen, Yeezus has now taken it upon himself to bring the Biblical story of the King of kings to the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in opera form. Directed by Vanessa Beecroft, Mary is set to debut at the famed New York City center on December 22nd and will use opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music to tell the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Naturally Kanye’s gospel crew will be backing up professional opera singers as they tell the greatest story ever told as written in The Books of Matthew and Luke.

With the Sunday Service collective working alongside a cast of professional opera singers, Mary represents an innovative interpretation of West’s own music, gospel standards, and traditional opera alike.

Well, this should be interesting.

Whether or not Kanye’s favorite “president,” Donald Trump will be getting a VIP invite remains to be seen but it wouldn’t surprise us if he did.

It’s been an interesting few years for Kanye West to say the least as he’s really been all over the place with it. From revealing that he’s bipolar, to throwing his support behind Donald Trump, to saying slavery was “a choice,” Yeezy’s really been on one for quite some time. Whether or not finding religion will help him grapple with his ever changing views remains to be seen, but one things for sure: we miss the old Kanye.

Tickets for Mary have officially gone on sale. Let us know if you plan on checking it out and if you do decide to go, vaya con Dios, b.

Kanye West Bringing ‘Mary’ Opera Show To Lincoln Center was originally published on hiphopwired.com

