Florida Man Abandons Son On The Highway For Believing He Was Gay

While Dwayne Wade continues to stand up for his LGBTQ son and demonstrate how supportive parents get down, a Florida man reminded the world how horrible someone can be in the same situation. This bozo allegedly abandoned his son on the side of the road after suspecting the child was gay.

According to Bay News 9, 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus was arrested after he made his son get out of his car and left him deserted on a turn land on U.S. Highway 27. According to the child, his father thought he was gay after finding him “watching male pornography on his cell phone.” Julmeus told the kid to “pack a bag” as he was going to take him “to the police department where they would find him a new home.” Apparently they didn’t even make it that far as he left him abandoned on the highway without his cell phone, leaving him helpless and alone.

A bystander who saw what happened contacted the police department, authorities said.

The mother of the boy went to go look for her son after learning what happened. Julmeus had fled the home before police arrived, they said, leaving two children alone at the home with no supervision.

This story is all kinds of heartbreaking as it’s the latest example of the unacceptable phobia and hate people still hold for the LGBTQ community. How can you do that to your own child?

Julmeus was ultimately arrested and charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm. Actions have consequences, bruh.

