Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based On Her Novel ‘Never Tell’

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams is stepping into the entertainment industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams has inked a deal with CBS to executive produce a show based on a novel she wrote.

The book—titled Never Tell—was released under Abrams’ alias Selena Montgomery. The novel, which made its debut 15 years ago, follows the journey of criminal psychologist Dr. Erin Abbott. While investigating the whereabouts of a serial killer in New Orleans, she crosses paths with a local journalist and they end up forming a relationship. Talicia Raggs will serve as the writer for the project. Abrams will executive produce the project alongside Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler.

Abrams—who served in the Georgia House of Representatives and as minority leader—is very passionate about writing. She has penned eight novels. The last book that she released under the Selena Montgomery moniker was titled Deception which is centered around a woman who has to return to her hometown following a murder mystery. Although she likes to keep her political and literary work separate, Abrams says that both worlds are undeniably intertwined.

“Leadership requires the ability to engage and to create empathy for communities with disparate needs and ideas. Telling an effective story—especially in romantic suspense—demands a similar skill set,” she told The Washington Post in an interview. “When I began writing novels, I read Aristotle to learn how to perfect structure, Pearl Cleage to sustain tension and Nora Roberts for characterization. Good romantic suspense can never underestimate the audience, and the best political leaders know how to shape a compelling narrative that respects voters and paints a picture of what is to come.”

There is no word on when Abrams’ project will be released.

