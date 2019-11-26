CLOSE
Moneybagg Yo Speaks On His Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion

There is some confusion on whether or not Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion are a couple. During an interview, Moneybagg Yo said he and Megan, “are good” and says you can’t believe everything you hear in the media.

Megan on the other hand recently took to social media to share a freestyle after her American Music Award appearance and in it, she says she’s “single and there’s no ring on her finger.”

Something isn’t adding up, prior to the AMAs Meghan spent time with Trey Songz and the two were very close as they celebrated his birthday with dinner and a night out at the club.

