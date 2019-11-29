12 Days Of Christmas: How To Win Money From Rickey Smiley’s Holiday ATM [CONTEST]

Text “ATM” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Contest mobile club and be the first to know what the daily PIN codes are. (Terms and conditions).

Just in time for the holidays, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Holiday ATM Contest presented by the Green Dot Unlimited Bank Account is here! Continue to visit RickeySmileyMorningShow.com to get the daily ATM PIN code, then be caller #50 at 866-9-RICKEY (1-866-974-2539) when The Rickey Smiley Morning Show tells you to call in.

If you’re caller #50 and give the correct ATM PIN code, you’ll win up to $800. Watch the video above to see the PIN code you need to win and check out GreenDot.com/RSMS to learn more about the unlimited bank account by Green Dot Bank.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: