Looks like AR-Ab‘s rap career might have to be put on hold indefinitely as the Inquirer is reporting that the Philadelphia rapper has been found guilty by a jury of conspiracy and distribution of crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, amongst other charges.

According to the report the “Goon Story” rapper and three others in his entourage were convicted of turning their record label Original Block Hustlaz into a drug trafficking operation and that’s been linked to at least two murders.

Although federal prosecutors did not charge them in connection with those deaths, they left little doubt as to whom they believed to be responsible.

“Every one of them had their hustles,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett R. Witherell told jurors during his closing argument last week. “But it all ran through Mr. West.”

Though he hasn’t been sentenced yet for the charges, AR faces up to 15 years in prison.

AR-Ab Is Convicted Of Running A Drug Ring In Philadelphia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

