Colin Kaepernick Sends His Workout Tapes From His Workout To All 32 NFL Teams

Despite the drama that happened just hours before his NFL workout on Saturday (Nov.16), Colin Kaepernick is now playing the waiting game. According to TMZ Sports, sources close to the quarterback revealed to them the video footage captured by Kap’s video team was quickly turned around and sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Colin Kaepernick Sends Workout Video to All 32 NFL Teamshttps://t.co/4GbXcl8UCR — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 18, 2019

The gossip site claims that Colin’s workout footage was turned around in 24 hours and sent out along with a note from Kap informing them that “he’s ready, willing and able to visit with any team for an interview and/or workout (as teams usually do) if there’s real interest.”

Following the workout, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Tweeted that reports coming in from scouts on hand were definitely positive with Kaepernick still displaying “elite” arm talent despite not playing for nearly three years.

After today’s workout in Atlanta, an NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session said his arm talent is “elite” and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

Immediately after his workout Colin spoke to the invited press and had a message for Roger Goodell and all 32 NFL teams:

“We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We’re out here, we’re ready to play, we’re ready to go anywhere.”

“Ball’s in their court. We’re ready to go.” – @Kaepernick7 being a whole grown black man with no fear and no foolishness. pic.twitter.com/oWa7HXk9ON — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 17, 2019

While most of Colin’s fans were excited about Kaepernick’s workout, some members of the media believed Kap just blew an excellent opportunity to get back in the league. ESPN’s highest-paid on-air talent, Stephen A. Smith, sounded off against Colin in a video he shared on Twitter. Smith called out Kap’s last-minute decision to change the venue from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility to a highschool football field because Kap refused to sign a liability waiver sent by NFL.

He doesn't want to play. pic.twitter.com/ZuSI1IVW9r — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Colin’s long-time girlfriend, Nessa shared a statement from Kap’s team explaining what went down.

#Transparency We are ready!!! For teams/media wanting to attend today please contact his agent now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t06x22PoK9 — NESSA (@nessnitty) November 16, 2019

There are also reports that JAY-Z is allegedly “disappointed” with how Colin handled the workout he reportedly pushed Goodell and the league to hold and that Kaepernick “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.” We shall see if the theatrics that took place over this past weekend will workout for Kaepernick and land him on an NFL roster.

—

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colin Kaepernick Sends His Workout Tapes From His Workout To All 32 NFL Teams was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 10 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: