CLOSE
News
HomeNews

New Orleans Teen Who Received 116 College Acceptances Pursues Degree In Education

“Being the first person in my family to attend college makes me proud,” said Antoinette Love.

A New Orleans teenager is living proof that there is power that lies in perseverance. Despite growing up in an impoverished environment, Antoinette Love was accepted into 116 colleges and received $3.7 million in scholarships, the U.S. Department of Education reported.

Love’s parents had her when they were teenagers. Although they had a rough time adjusting to parenthood at a young age, they always made sure to stress the importance of education because they wanted Antoinette to go further and accomplish more than they were able to. They enrolled her in the International High School of New Orleans—a charter school that is a part of the New Orleans Public School system—so that she could begin laying the foundation for educational success early on. The school was one of a few that allowed its students to participate in a dual-enrollment program and take advantage of International Baccalaureate courses as well.

While at the International High School of New Orleans, Antoinette excelled in the classroom and made a huge impact in her school community. She participated in school clubs and maintained a high grade point average. Her academic accomplishments led her to 116 college acceptances and nearly $4 million in scholarship offers; setting a record. Love—who now attends Eureka College in Illinois—is the first person in her family to go to college. Inspired by the teachers who helped her develop a love for learning, she is pursuing a degree in education and hopes to one day become a teacher. She wants to use education as a tool to empower youth to break cycles within their families and communities.

“Being the first person in my family to attend college makes me proud and also sad because no one else in my family had the chance to go to college,” she said in a statement. “Now that I have a chance to go other people in my family may feel like they have the chance to go as well.” Her educational journey has inspired individuals in her family and beyond. Following her graduation, her father Anthony Love—who dropped out of high school to take care of his family—enrolled in courses at Delgado Community College in New Orleans so that he could prepare for his GED test. “I’m inspired by Antoinette just being able to finish school so it makes me want to go back and get my GED so I can also finish.”

Black teenagers throughout the country are displaying academic excellence. 18-year-old Louisiana native Normandie Cormier was accepted into 139 colleges and received $8.7 million in grants and scholarships.

Senior man at home rolling marihuana joint

Sounds About White! Twitter Slams Photo Of Weed Entrepreneurs Devoid Of Any Black People

10 photos Launch gallery

Sounds About White! Twitter Slams Photo Of Weed Entrepreneurs Devoid Of Any Black People

Continue reading Sounds About White! Twitter Slams Photo Of Weed Entrepreneurs Devoid Of Any Black People

Sounds About White! Twitter Slams Photo Of Weed Entrepreneurs Devoid Of Any Black People

[caption id="attachment_3893851" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: Westend61 / Getty[/caption] Multiple cannabis firms filled out the room at City Hall in Chicago to enter the first-ever cannabis permit lottery. A photo of the scene was posted on Twitter and Black people were nowhere to be found. According to ABC 7, seven of the designated cannabis zones in Chicago are capped at a maximum of seven dispensaries. This is expected to increase to 14 dispensaries in May. The newly elected Mayor Lori Lightfoot is setting the limit to ensure the stores are evenly distributed throughout the windy city. Various cannabis businesses were quick to pack City Hall to win a spot in one of Chicago's seven zones. Joe Caltabiano of Cresco Labs was able to get the first pick in the first round, winning a coveted spot in Chicago's central business district, which includes the entertainment corridor. "I didn't sleep as well last night as I would have liked so it's certainly an anxious situation for a lot [of] people," Caltabiano said. While white men like Caltabiano were receiving opportunities for a business sure to be booming, Black people or people of color seemed to be lacking in the room. Jamil Taylor of Viola Brands operates in five different states and is hoping to operate in Illinois. In his visit to City Hall, he noticed an alarming lack of diversity in the room. "Not seeing people of color, Black, brown, Asian, just folks in that room don't really identify as what the city looks like and that's a challenge and a problem," Taylor said. Thanks to a photo of the scene, posted on Twitter, many people on social media also found issue with the lack of diversity in the room. https://twitter.com/_blackintellect/status/1195363818752356354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1195363818752356354&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php%3Fpost_type%3Dmedia_playlist   Chicago is hoping to use the marijuana industry, which becomes legal in the New Year, to boost development in Chicago's South and West Sides, which have big populations of Black people. Even though marijuana arrests have declined in Chicago, a vast majority of them are still Black people, according to the Chicago Sun Times. This begs the question of how many Black people are still sitting in prisons and jails because of marijuana possession and how are they being introduced to this new booming marijuana industry. "This is really only a new trail if it's something more than just reforming a system that leaves the people who are already devastated further behind," said Brendan Schiller of The Herbal Care Center.  To add insult to injury, according to Curbed, if you're an Illinois resident who lives in federally subsidized public housing or uses Section 8 housing vouchers, you can still face harsh penalties for using marijuana, including potential eviction from your home. Recently, managers of Section 8 housing distributed a notice to tenants that read, in part, that “federal law prohibits marijuana use and possession in federally subsidized housing.” Discrimination has never been so clearer and people on Twitter definitely took note. https://twitter.com/Queer_Edgenda/status/1195390780556201984   Scroll down for some more reactions to the very white marijuana businesses.

New Orleans Teen Who Received 116 College Acceptances Pursues Degree In Education  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close