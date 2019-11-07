Megan Thee Stallion May Sue Former Makeup Artist For Breaking NDA

In case you’ve been living under a rock, our favorite “Hot Girl” and her former makeup artist Akil McCoy aka @akilaface have been going back and forth via Instagram. And things may have escalated with the possibility of the two heading to court.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See, this whole situation started when Teen Vogue released their video following the Houston native around for 24 hours. In the video, Meg gave fans an inside look in her new life as one of the hottest femcee’s in the game.

In a portion of the video, Megan gets candid with Vogue about her love for makeup and hair; her late mother’s influence; and crafting makeup looks on her own. That’s when things took a turn. Her former makeup artist Akil commented under the post saying, “Makeup By Akilaface.”

Once Megan got wind, an argument via Instagram ensued.

Akil stands by the fact that he should have been credited in the Vogue video as her makeup artist, whereas Meg fired back saying that she indeed does her own makeup and that if he had a problem he should have contacted her directly. While it seemed as if words were continued to be exchanged between the two, Megan has clearly had enough.

SEE ALSO: Megan Thee Stallion Is Serving Up All The Lewks In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

According to TMZ, Megan’s lawyer sent Akil a cease and desist letter. In other words, Akil needs to delete his comments on Meg’s page and stop speaking about their former professional relationship. A clear violation of their nondisclosure agreement. It’s said that if Akil doesn’t take the appropriate actions, he may be heading to court.

While the whole fiasco had social media taking sides on the matter, the truth is, Megan has said multiple times that she has done her own makeup. On the occasions, Akil hasn’t said a word to counteract what she’s said. Many people believe that he wanted the notoriety of being mentioned in Vogue, while others agree that he should be credited for his work.

So far, there is no word on whether or not the two will meet in court, but things can change.

Do you think Megan should take Akil to court? Should she just leave the situation alone? Sound off in the comments below.

Megan Thee Stallion May Sue Former Makeup Artist For Breaking NDA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com