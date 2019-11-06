Nigerian Film Disqualified From Oscar Consideration Because It Has Too Much English

It’s no surprise that most organizations with any type of history, even artistic ones, are now or have been problematic at the very least and racist at the most. There was an entire movement named #OscarsSoWhite about the racism inherent in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. So perhaps the latest news about the Academy shouldn’t surprise any of us.

According to Al Jazeera, the Nigerian film Lionheart was disqualified from the International Feature Film category because it has too much English dialogue in it.

Lionheart was the first-ever entry for consideration from Nigeria. Starring and directed by Genevieve Nnaji, one of Nollywood’s biggest star, the film is about Adaeze (played by Nnaji) a woman who tries to keep her family’s transportation business operating after her father suffers a heart attack. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.

Voters learned of the film’s disqualification via an email.

Academy rules state that “an international film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (defined as over 40 minutes) produced outside the United States of American with a predominately non-English dialogue track.”

Lionheart has 12 minutes of dialogue in Igbo with the rest of the film in English. The movie was scheduled to be screened to category voters on Wednesday.

After learning of the disqualification, Nnaji took to Twitter to express her disappointment and the injustice of the decision.

1/1 1/2 Thank you so much @ava❤️.

I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

2/2 It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

English is Nigeria’s official language, given the fact that they were colonized by the British. If Nnaji sought to distribute her film throughout Nigeria and the world, the use of English was imperative. The existence of this English-language rule precludes several foreign countries from submitting their films, as if language exhaustively defines culture. It does not. The Academy should work to understand the effects of colonialization and make provisions for it.

Several other Black creatives expressed their disappointment as well, including Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington and more. See what they had to say on the following below:

To @TheAcademy, You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language? https://t.co/X3EGb01tPF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 4, 2019

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.