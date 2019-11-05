ICYMI: Black Cat Steals The Show During Monday Night Football [WATCH]

Sportscaster Kevin Harlan delivered perhaps his best call ever when a black cat made its way onto the field during “Monday Night Football”. Which by the way I have so many questions about this!

Nonetheless, the Dallas Cowboys did score 10 points in one minute after this happened to take the lead from the Giants. So yes, this is some black cat sorcery magic at its finest.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

