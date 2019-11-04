Ciara Says Russell Wilson Wants 8 Kids [VIDEO]

After an epic day on the football field Sunday, Russell Wilson is at the top of his game but he apparently wants to win at having the most kids as well.

His wife Ciara talked to Extra about whether the couple is planning for more children.

Ciara replied, “Oh, you know, if you ask him, we’re talking eight babies. But if you ask me… he’s going to basically do something you’ve never seen before where he’s actually carrying the rest of those babies.”

Adding, “you know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that.”

