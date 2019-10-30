CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Ciara & Russell Wilson Break The Internet With Their Halloween Costumes! [PHOTOS]

The Wilson’s are definitely in the Halloween spirit! The couple set the internet on fire when they paid homage to The Jackson’s and The Carter’s. First, they dressed up their super cute kids as Randy and Janet Jackson from ‘The Jackson Family Variety Show.’

Check out  Future Zahir, 5; and Sienna Princess, 2 below:

View this post on Instagram

The Jacksons 🎤

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

ABC 🎤🎼

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

As if that wasn’t dope enough, The Wilson’s paid homage to Jay Z and Beyonce by recreating their album cover for the song, ‘Ape S**t.’ Instead of using the famed Mona Lisa in the background pic, they chose Barack and Michelle Obama.

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

CC X Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

 

SEE ALSO: Tracee Ellis Ross Dressed Up As Queen Latifah &amp; Marsai Martin As Beyoncé Are A Halloween Mood [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie Masters

Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Mariah Carey Halloween Party
10 photos

The Ciara & Russell Wilson Break The Internet With Their Halloween Costumes! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Ciara , Halloween , Russell Wilson

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close