Rockets Fan Banned After Punching New Orleans Pelicans Coach

Okay Houston, we may have to tone it down a bit on punching or slapping other people at games.

A Rockets fan got banned over the weekend and charged with assault after allegedly punching New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face.

Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault following his alleged attack on Boylan and his girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to her man.

Garcia got banned for life for his actions and it’s unclear if his girlfriend his banned as well. The incident comes a week after an Astros fan was arrested for allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 19 hours ago

