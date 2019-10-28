CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stormi’s Halloween Costume Is Perfect! HAHA!! [PHOTO]

This is amazing! Kylie Jenner dressed Stormi up in her outfit from the Met gala! She looks head to toe just like her mom. In the picture below she doesn’t seem to enthused though. HAHA!! However, she certainly seems Met Gala ready for sure. This could be a good costume for you if you’re still looking. I gotta figure something out. I have no idea what I’m going to be!

 

HAHA!!! Gabriel Union kind of did the same thing! New trend?

View this post on Instagram

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Stormi’s Halloween Costume Is Perfect! HAHA!! [PHOTO]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close