Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at an unofficial homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce in Greenville, Texas. 14 others were wounded as gunfire erupted shortly after midnight early Sunday morning.

#BREAKING Mass shooting at Texas A&M Commerce homecoming party at a venue near #Greenville. Guest say someone with a rifle opened fire. Latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/XWrP9wVOSE — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) October 27, 2019

#NOW "Nothing happened on campus. The shooting happened at a non-sanctioned homecoming party in Greenville. We have not confirmed that any students were injured in the shooting." – @tamuc Texas A&M Commerce Communications. @wfaa — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) October 27, 2019

According to police, there was only one shooter and the unidentified suspect remains at large. Almost instantly news spread of the shooting on social media with some sharing video of the incident and multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground, surrounded by blood.

Authorities initially responded to a complaint of parking along the shoulder of U.S. 380. Around 750 people attended the party but gunfire soon erupted, forcing hundreds to flee for safety. Officers didn’t return fire as they could not make out the shooter due to the large crowd running away.

Our prayers are with everyone. There is a quiet panic growing in Commerce as everyone keeps saying there is an active shooter in Commerce. We are trying to clear up that there is no active danger in Commerce. — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) October 27, 2019

College kids should be going to parties and making memories with their friends, not having to close open wounds that are killing their friends. I’m tired of mass shootings. It’s happening more and more in Texas, our state. It’s time to fix this shit. Pray for Texas A&M Commerce. — Mitchell Ryan Lee (@MitchellRyan21) October 27, 2019

BeatKing, who was scheduled to perform at A&M Commerce, shared his condolences and how close he was to the shooting.

This Texas A&M Commerce shooting happened 10 mins right before I got there to perform. Seeing that video makes my heart drop 💔 Prayers to all the families of the victims 🙏🏽 — BEATKING | CLUBGOD (@BEATKINGKONG) October 27, 2019

