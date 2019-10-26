In a day where some injustice lies within a system meant to protect us, Erica Campbell has released a music video for her “Praying and Believing” song fit for the cause.

The video, which was directed by Meagan Good, takes place at the LA County Jail where Erica is portrayed locked up and prayer helps her maintain.

The video was created in partnership with the LIVE FREE Campaign, an organization dedicated to working to end the scourges of gun violence, mass incarceration, and the criminalization of Black and Brown bodies that tears at the soul of our society.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Pastor Michael McBride, director of the LIVE FREE campaign, MC Lyte and Goo Goo Atkins are all a part of the emotional video that begins with trial and ends in triumph. While exposing the tragedies of incarceration and the social injustices facing our community, it also sheds light on how the community has come together to speak up and fight.

Take a look:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell Debuts New Single “Praying And Believing” On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale

Erica Campbell Talks About Her New Book, Ministry, Parenting & More [WATCH]

Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Watch: Erica Campbell Debuts Emotional ‘Praying And Believing” Video Directed By Meagan Good was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 18 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: