A Hocus Pocus Sequel is Coming to Diseny+

The classic 1993 Halloween flick, Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel! Disney is developing the movie for its Diseny+ streaming service. It sounds like it’s in good hands with “Workaholics” writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo creating the script. Other than that not too much is known right now including what the story line might be. There has been no official casting announcement so the fate of the iconic witch trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is up in the air right now (lol get it?). According to Variety, Disney is hopeful that they are a apart of the sequel and does have plans to bring them back in some sort of way. There is no release date yet but Diseny+ debuts Novemeber 12th.

Mallory Posted 21 hours ago

