Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting 13-Month-Old In Atlanta

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old sitting in the backseat.

Atlanta police and the U.S. Marshals took Marcell Mayfield, 29, into custody in connection with the shooting, according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Initially, police said the mother reported the shooting was the result of an exchange of gunfire between two men. The child’s mother, who asked to be identified only as Natika for her safety, told Channel 2 Action News it all started when her friend sideswiped a parked SUV and took off a mirror.

Natika and her daughter were reportedly passengers in the vehicle. She said an armed man rushed out of a nearby house and demanded money for repairs.

He asked for $300, but Natika’s friend didn’t have it, she said. She asked if they could exchange insurance information, but she said the man became infuriated.

“He was getting irate,” the mother said. “I asked him before everything was over, I was like, ‘Don’t shoot,’ because I saw him clutching for his gun in his satchel. I said, ‘Don’t shoot, my baby’s in the car.’”

The man allegedly started shooting. Natika turned to check on her daughter in the backseat and saw the baby covered in blood.

“My baby’s full of blood, so I don’t know if she’s hit in the chest, but she’s still not crying, so I didn’t know if she was alive,” the mother told Channel 2

According to reports Raylah was shot in the hand. Natika and her and friend rushed the child to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were only about a block from the hospital when their car broke down.

Raylah is expected to make a full recovery. Mayfield was reportedly booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

