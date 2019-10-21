This just might make your head spin.

Khloe Kardashian use to date Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Stevie J!

The two met in the early 2000’s when Khloe was his assistant. Shortly after, the romantic relationship started.

In a 2016 interview Stevie J admitted to dating a famous white woman who was part of a famous family.

He did not spill any tea about the relationship or name names but he did admit that Khloe use to work for him.

He described her as a, great friend of mine. She’s a sweetheart.

Khloé Kardashian Used to Date This ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star was originally published on boomphilly.com

