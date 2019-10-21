Last week Rihanna took to her Instagram to squash pregnancy rumors and for good measure, she sent her over 76 million fans into a tizzy with another slow-motion video over the weekend.

Sporting a pink bikini and a pink tie-dye Asai Takeaway dress, the Barbadian queen walked to the beach in super slow motion while carrying a $2,700 pink bag and wearing a pair of black T-back sandals from her Fenty Collection.

Set to a song by R&B singers Russ and Bia Rihanna captioned the video, “Thank you @bia and @russ for my new fav song #BestOnEarth.”

Rihanna Blesses Us With Another Slow-Motion Video was originally published on boomphilly.com

