Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.
Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine. And trust, we’re here for it all!
“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? ,” the mother of two wrote on IG.
Peep her abs y’all!
Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:
“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken.”
“GET IT, MICHELLE!”
“Queeeen ”
We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLESource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie JarrettSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community CenterSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 20 of 22
21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATIONSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North LondonSource:Getty 22 of 22
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- LisaRaye Explains How Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage [VIDEO]
- Lala Anthony Has A Message For Those Who Say She Can’t Act
- Rihanna Getting Thicker Than Wintertime Oatmeal, Has Twitter On Thirst Alert
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram! [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com