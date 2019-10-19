He did it! On October 18th Mike Posner completed his 2851 mile walk across the United States. He began his trek in Asbury Park, NJ on April 10 and finished in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California. Posner has been tracking his journey on social media. He made five stops while he was walking through Indiana: Richmond, Cambridge City, Lewisville, Charolettsville, Indianapolis and Brazil. Of course Posner set some goals for his cross country experience, according to his website, The Walk Across America:

Leave each town we go through a little bit better than when we arrived. Practice deep listening: I will be spending periods of my walk compassionately listening to people with as much of my full attention as possible. This means listening to others, not to the voice in my head. Love everybody. Sing for people. Enjoy where I am in the journey. Don’t waste time obsessing about getting to the end.

My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America. Keep Going. pic.twitter.com/4h7pPQTV9T — mikeposner (@MikePosner) October 18, 2019

Nearing the end of his journey, Posner took to Facebook to share his indescribable feelings commenting,“Guys I’m nearing the end here. It’s time for me to focus up. There are lots of people congratulating me and asking me how it “was” and I’m not even done yet. I don’t even know what this experience means in the context of my life yet. I do know that I am not the same person I was when I started. I’m harder. I’m more authentic. I’m more real. I’m more myself. That’s the only trophy I need. Keep going.”

Mike Posner Completes His Walk Across America was originally published on radionowindy.com

