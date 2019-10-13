12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water Filtration Systems

Continue reading Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast

Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast

UPDATED: 11:15 a.m. EDT, Oct. 13 -- Simone Biles is a national treasure. The all-world gymnastics champion has nothing left to prove in her career at the tender age of just 22 years. Yet she was continuing to put in the work that has propelled her to already become the most decorated women's gymnast on the globe. But as she routinely shows, Biles' ability has no ceiling and by the time the weekend is over, there is a very high probability that the Ohio native will emerge as the all-time winningest gymnast of all time regardless of gender. https://twitter.com/jordynsleftbrow/status/1182329676464680960?s=20 The Olympics gold medalist officially confirmed her claim to greatness Sunday after winning her 25th overall medal during the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. It was her fifth gold medal during the competition, with the final two won on Sunday pishing her past Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus, who had previously held the record for decades. With her impressive sweep in the vault, balance beam, floor exercise, all-around and team categories, Biles secured her spot on the Mount Rushmore of gymnastics champions and at the same time set herself apart from the competition. Biles has the support of the entire United States of America. That includes her boyfriend, who went viral on Thursday over a video showing him cheering on Biles, who, with her win, enjoyed the distinction of having won the most medals out of any female gymnast. To think that Biles has achieved such a milestone under the unthinkable duress of having recently lost a sibling to gun violence made her determination for greatness that much more awesome. Her brother was arrested for a triple murder in Cleveland in late August, something that may have caused some to doubt whether she would go on to compete the rest of the year. Before the arrest, Biles was enjoying a historic run of high-level competition in the past year, including winning the all-around gold medal during Women’s Senior competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Aug. 11. Throughout it all, Biles has maintained her focus to sprint closer to history and even managed to have two moves named after her while flawlessly nailing the triple double, a triple-twisting, double somersault that no other woman and only two men have ever completed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fdp8SVOSF4 It's always a pleasure to watch someone who is the best at his or her craft, and Simone Biles is no exception. Scroll down to see every time she has won a medal before she shatters her own record in Germany on her way to perhaps becoming the most decorated Olympics gymnastics champion in Tokyo next year.