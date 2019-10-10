Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.” They released a limited-edition NIke Air Max 97 sneaker injected with holy water from the Jordan River and they sold out within minutes after the launch.

Walk on water while blessing your kick game with the exclusive all white Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes. Shop the sneakers on StockX: https://t.co/ulGquMQIPm pic.twitter.com/npejhQ3Lrs — StockX Sneakers (@StockXSneakers) October 8, 2019

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” head of commerce, Daniel Greenberg, told New York Post. “As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water.”

The holy water in the ‘Jesus shoes’ can be seen through the sole of the sneaker next to the Bible verse, Matthew 14:25 (the story of Jesus walking on water). Other Christian symbols on the shoe include a single blood drop, a crucifix attached to the laces, frankincense-scented insoles and a Latin INRI inscription that translates to “Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews.”

Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With Holy Water Sell Out In Minutes was originally published on getuperica.com

