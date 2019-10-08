The Marathon Don’t Stop: Nipsey Hussle’s Biography Set To Release In March 2020

According to complex, the marathon don’t stop: the life and times of nipsey hussle, a biography detailing the life of Nipsey Hussle, is set to release in March of 2020. The date coincides with the one year death anniversary of the rapper who was slain in front of the store he owns, The Marathon.

Nipsey was fatally shot in Los Angeles and now Atria Publishing Company will oversee the release of the first in-depth biography of Ermias Ashegdom. The book will feature on the ground reporting and in-depth interviews from some of Nipsey’s closest friends and families.

The book is written by music journalist Rob Kenner, who was very close to Nip, has gotten very close to his family and friends since his death in March.

“The last time I spoke with Nipsey Hussle, he told me, ‘I ain’t outside giving out jewelry or dropping off bags of money on people, but I’m giving out game,’” Kenner says. “This book is my attempt to help fulfill that intention. The Marathon Don’t Stop will also place his accomplishments in proper historical context, giving Nipsey Hussle his rightful place in the history of hip-hop, Los Angeles, and America. It will include interviews with people who haven’t spoken before, as well as insights into the forces that shaped Hussle into the man he became.”

Michelle Herrera Mulligan, who currently serves as a senior editor at Atria, will be over the editing process of the biography. “Nipsey has inspired an entire generation of people who have felt invisible in their communities, this book will share the blueprint of Nipsey’s success, drawn on the streets where he was raised.”

