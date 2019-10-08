Jimmy Carter Injured Getting Dressed For Church [VIDEO]

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, is recovering on-the-go after a fall he made while getting ready for church.

The former president bumped his head when he fell in his Georgia home. The fall left Carter with a black eye and an open wound that required 14 stitches to close. Did that stop him from moving forward with his plans for the week?

Nope.

Carter didn’t make it to church but he got stitched up in time to travel to Nashville that same day to speak a concert to rally volunteers for his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

“First of all I wanna explain my black eye. I got up this morning at my home in Plains [Georgia] getting ready to go to church because right after that we had a family reunion and then we were coming to Nashville and I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they put 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye’s black as you noticed. But I had a no. 1 priority and that is to come to Nashville to build houses,” he said.

The next day, he was on-site doing what he traveled to Nashville to do.

Former President Jimmy Carter fell last night, got stitches on his face and then showed up this morning to help build houses…….at 95 years old. A TRUE HERO! pic.twitter.com/ktQkDj0ooM — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 7, 2019

