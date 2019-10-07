A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty, prompting many online to speak out against the presiding judge. Deandre Somerville, 21, overslept and missed his August appointment which led to his arrest in court.

SEE ALSO: Florida Police Office Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old At Elementary School

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenak saw fit to give Somerville, a college student who has never been in trouble, was given 10 days in jail, 150 hours of community service, ordered to write an apology, and one year of probation. The sentencing prompted outrage on social media with many stating the judge went overboard.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Those cries were heard as the judge lowered Somerville’s sentence although, adding insult to injury, he wants the man to serve as a spokesperson for the seriousness and responsibility of jury duty according to a report from the Sun-Sentinel. Somerville told local NBC affiliate WPTV that he learned a valuable lesson but that the experience has changed his life forever.

SEE ALSO: Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Black Man Hit With 10-Day Jail Sentence For Missing Jury Duty was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

D.L. Chandler Posted 23 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: