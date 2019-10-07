Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Done Being An ‘Open Book’ Entertainer

Are you ready for a more subdued, coy version of Tiffany Haddish to grace tv screens and magazine interviews? We just might get her.

The stand-up comedian known for never holding back is now over being an “open book”. In tweets, Tiffany says she ‘s ready to be a “different type of entertainer”. She credits the revelation to a youtube video she watched called “10 Things You Should Always Keep To Yourself.” In the clip, the narrator details why it’s important to not only keep the secrets of friends and family but how keeping things quiet like big goals, financial matters help you actually make changes.

“After watching this video I am going to be a different type of entertainer. I am done being a open book. Sorry world no more raw entertainment from me.. But if you do me wrong everyone will know!”‘

Recently, Tiffany did get into a spat with rapper Chingy after saying they smashed on an episode of Ellen recently. Chingy denied this, vehemently online. This caused folks to speculated who was lying in the matter. We assume this specific incident, compounded with others has Tiffany rethinking her style of comedy. She added: “P.s. there are somethings that I might of said or did two weeks ago that might hit the fan, but all truth so I am not tripping. that’s it I am no longer helping scrapes on my boots get rich.”

P.s. there are somethings that I might of said or did two weeks ago that might hit the fan, but all truth so I am not tripping. that’s it I am no longer helping scrapes on my boots get rich. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) October 5, 2019

