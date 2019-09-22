J. Cole Says His Gang Starr Verse “Is the Last Feature You’ll Hear From Me”

J. Cole says his recent guest verse on a new Gang Starr record will be his last, at least for a while.

Cole world linked up with DJ Premier to add vocals to “Family and Loyalty”, the first Gang Starr song in well over a decade.

Soon after its release, Cole took to Twitter to reveal he was going on a guest verse sabbatical.

“This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. @REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURU,” was part of the message in a tweet promoting the new single.

“This run”? He’s just getting started for real, for real, ya know?

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎 This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

