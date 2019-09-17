Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ The Longest Charting Hip-Hop Album of All Time

No one has killed good kid, M.A.A.d city’s vibe yet. Kendrick Lamar’s album which he dropped nearly seven years ago is still charting putting it in elite company.

Lamar’s opus landed on the Billboard 200 this week at No.141 which isn’t nothing to boast about, but it did mark the albums 358th straight week on the charts. That makes it the longest-charting Hip-Hop album of all time, surpassing Eminem’s The Eminem Show.

The project featured a bevy of hits including “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Backseat Freestyle,” “Poetic Justice,” and “Swimming Pools (Drank)” along with other cuts that Lamar fans loved. Slim Shady recognized the album’s importance calling it a “masterpiece” on the GKMC’s 5th anniversary.

Lamar also garnered four Grammy nominations from the album for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, Best New Artist and Album of The Year.

We can’t front we still bumping the album over here, congrats on the monumental accomplishment. That is no small feat at all.

