Diddy and Lori Harvey first sparked dating rumors and now they have fans speculating whether or not a baby is on the way!

The crazy part? Lori Harvey allegedly was dating Diddy’s son Justin and now Diddy is reportedly picking up his seconds and could be giving Justin a sibling courtesy of his ex. Babyyyyyyyy this it to much mess for me!

Anyway, check out the photo of Diddy touching Lori’s belly while in Cabo – the one that has social media going wild – below.

Diddy & Lori Harvey Land in Cabo and Set Off Pregnancy Rumors https://t.co/9qqpVsLgUF — TMZ (@TMZ) September 9, 2019

Is #LoriHarvey expecting?! What's up with the belly rub #Diddy is giving her on their baecation??

🤰🏾❓❓ pic.twitter.com/GIOfYrif8E — MMS Online (@MMS_Online_) September 9, 2019

Diddy & Lori Harvey Spark Pregnancy Rumors [Photos] was originally published on 92q.com

