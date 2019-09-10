Diddy and Lori Harvey first sparked dating rumors and now they have fans speculating whether or not a baby is on the way!
The crazy part? Lori Harvey allegedly was dating Diddy’s son Justin and now Diddy is reportedly picking up his seconds and could be giving Justin a sibling courtesy of his ex. Babyyyyyyyy this it to much mess for me!
Anyway, check out the photo of Diddy touching Lori’s belly while in Cabo – the one that has social media going wild – below.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SEE ALSO: Are Diddy & Lori Harvey Dating? [PHOTO]
SEE ALSO: Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS]Follow @TheRSMS
Diddy & Lori Harvey Spark Pregnancy Rumors [Photos] was originally published on 92q.com