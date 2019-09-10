CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy & Lori Harvey Spark Pregnancy Rumors [Photos]

Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

Diddy and Lori Harvey first sparked dating rumors and now they have fans speculating whether or not a baby is on the way!

The crazy part? Lori Harvey allegedly was dating Diddy’s son Justin and now Diddy is reportedly picking up his seconds and could be giving Justin a sibling courtesy of his ex. Babyyyyyyyy this it to much mess for me!

Anyway, check out the photo of Diddy touching Lori’s belly while in Cabo – the one that has social media going wild – below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field
33 photos

SEE ALSO: Are Diddy & Lori Harvey Dating? [PHOTO]

SEE ALSO: Trey Songz &amp; Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS]

Diddy & Lori Harvey Spark Pregnancy Rumors [Photos] was originally published on 92q.com

diddy , lori harvey

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close