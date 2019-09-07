CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About Michael Jackson While Responding To Paris Jackson

Wow.

All is fair in love and clap back for 50 Cent. And the rapper renowned for his pettiness recently took to an extreme when responding to Paris Jackson about her father, Michael Jackson.

See Also: ‘I Thought It Was A Hoax’: Sparkle Talks R. Kelly’s Marriage To Aaliyah

The budding feud apparently first started when 50 Cent posted a video to his Instagram with the following caption: “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”

 

That prompted Paris Jackson, 21, to respond from her verified account: “true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand.”

When the 44-year-old rapper apparently took offense at Paris’ remark, he went there.

“Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels,” 50 wrote.

Paris Jackson had yet to respond to 50’s lewd and unfounded allegations as of Saturday morning.

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.

Many people have maintained the documentary is untrue, including Brett Barnes, who said he knew Michael Jackson when he was child. According to TMZ, the film “implies Jackson molested him as a boy. As for why Barnes thinks this … Wade Robson — one of the singer’s well-known alleged victims — claims in the doc, Barnes ‘replaced him.’ The film then shows Michael and Brett together on tour. Thus, the insinuation.”

Barnes testified at Michael Jackson’s criminal trial in 2005 and said he was never assaulted by him. He also tweeted this in January.

Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

SEE ALSO:

Bahamas Is ‘Open For Business’: Tourists Still Encouraged To Visit As Hurricane Dorian Survivors Flee

‘Promising Sight’ Leaves Botham Jean’s Family, Lawyers Optimistic About Murder Trial

Amber Guyger-Botham Jean

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

33 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

UPDATED: 10:26 a.m. EDT, Sept. 6, 2019 -- Jury selection began Friday for the murder trial surrounding off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger illegally entering the home of Botham Shem Jean and shooting him to death exactly one year ago. The actual trial date was set for Sept. 23 in a case that has captured international attention in part because of Guyger's implausible excuse that she thought she was in her own apartment and shot Jean because she thought he was a burglar. READ MORE: Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out Before Murder Trial Many questions have surrounded the trial, including the apparent concern that Guyger won't get a fair trial, something that should ideally take a back seat to getting justice for Jean, an innocent and upstanding member of society. Jean's mother recently said that her son didn't deserve to die like that. In what could be a telling sign, local Dallas police were reportedly given orders that suggest they were preparing for Guyger to be acquitted. The entire scenario surrounding the shooting was still incomprehensible to many people, even one year later: a police officer supposedly so exhausted from work that she mistook her apartment for the unit under her own, forced her way in and fired off her service weapon immediately. It was not clear whether the door was locked or why Guyger started shooting, especially since her story has repeatedly changed and Jean isn't alive to explain. Nonetheless, he was shot and killed. The St. Lucia native was only 26 years old. It took a full 72 hours for Guyger to finally be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There have been several pressing questions about the handling of the case by the Dallas Police Department. Why were the five search warrants for Guyger's home never executed? Why did it take 18 days for her to be fired? Why has Guyger's story changed and where is she now? There were suspicions of a cover-up, and the world has been outraged. The killing of Botham Jean is another example of how Black lives and bodies are seen differently in this country. As we all know, if a Black cop killed a white woman in her apartment, there would be swift justice. See the disturbing timeline below:

Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About Michael Jackson While Responding To Paris Jackson was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close