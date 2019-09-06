Singer Sues Nipsey Hussle’s Estate for Money Owed for Old Collaboration

Singer and songwriter Tasleema Yasin is threatening to sue the estate of Nipsey Hussle. According to TMZ, Yasin filed a claim in Los Angeles County Superior Court stating that she is owed a cut of the late Nipsey Hussle’s song “Hussle & Motivate.”

Yasin claims that she wrote a vocal phrase for the song, which appears on the album Victory Lap, and performed key components of the track. In the documents, which were filed on September 5, Yasin reveals the she collaborated with Nipsey in 2016, but Nipsey never gained her permission to release the song on his album. Under US copyright law, she claims she is owed a cut.

The complaint says:

“In November of 2016, I collaborated with decedent Ermias Joseph Asghedom on a musical track entitled ‘Hussle & Motivate.’ I wrote and performed the ascending four-note vocal phrase featured throughout the song’s runtime, as well as a countermelody in my higher register featured prominently during the song’s chorus…

Asghedom was obligated to credit and account to me for my ratable share of any monies earned by Asghedom in connection with ‘Hussle & Motivate.”

Yasin has not disclosed an exact amount she wants, but she is asking Nipsey’s estate to do an accounting of the money earned on the song and give her a fair share.

Nipsey’s estate has not offered comment.

