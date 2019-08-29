Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby Boy!

Congratulations are in order for Chris Brown and his former girlfriend Ammika Harris, the pair are reportedly expecting a baby boy! According to TMZ, Chris and Ammika aren’t together but still get along well. This is allegedly Chris Brown’s latest baby mama:
Here’s another shot of Ammika at dinner with friends:
Though Chris and Ammika were very low-key about their entire relationship, they obviously had enough time to conceive. There’s no word on why Chris and Ammika broke up, but Ammika is reportedly in Germany and has been for quite some time now as Chris continues his Indigo tour. This will be Chris Brown’s second child. He shares his first child, Royalty, with Nia Guzman.
Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
1. Russell Wilson, baby Future & little SiennaSource: 1 of 10
2. Iman Shumpert & JunieSource: 2 of 10
3. Steph Curry & His Gorgeous Girls Riley & RyanSource: 3 of 10
4. Lance Gross & His Little Turtle BerkelySource: 4 of 10
5. John Legend With Little Luna & Baby MilesSource: 5 of 10
6. Kanye West & His Kids, North, Saint & Chicago WestSource: 6 of 10
7. Joe Budden With His Sons Trey & LexingtonSource: 7 of 10
8. Jay-Z & Princess Blue IvySource: 8 of 10
9. Chris Borwn & His Leading Lady, RoyaltySource: 9 of 10
10. Ray J & Baby MelodySource: 10 of 10
