DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatened to ‘Put A Bullet In The Head’ Of His Son’s Mother

Allegedly, newly minted Lakers All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins told his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his child, he would “put a bullet through her f*cking head” for not allowing his seven-year-old son come to his wedding this past weekend in Atlanta. Christy West, the mother of their child, is saying that she has video proof. TMZ Sports reportedly obtained court documents from a police report filed by West claiming the Cousins has threatened to kill her just one day before his wedding. Cousins was scheduled to marry Morgan Lang in Atlanta on August 23. You can see the video of the alleged phone call between Demarcus Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West here. West is saying she recorded the conversation while with her son at a trampoline park in Alabama with their son, and she is adamant. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She also claims that Demarcus made threats about getting her killed “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” According to court documents, Cousins has also choked West during a previous altercation, but West did not go into details on that.She has filed to keep Cousins away from both her son, and herself, but she did mention that she would not be opposed to Cousins being around with supervised visitation. Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. DeMarcus Cousins’ wedding went as planned, but his 7-year-old son was not in attendance.

After tearing his Achilles last year, he took a one year deal with the Golden State Warriors in hopes of proving himself and eventually getting offered a much heftier contract this summer. Unfortunately, he had a quad injury during the playoffs and tore his ACL a few weeks ago. With the Lakers missing a big man, they went out and signed Dwight Howard, who played for them during the 2012-2013 season.

DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatened to ‘Put A Bullet In The Head’ Of His Son’s Mother was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Darryl Darby Posted August 27, 2019

