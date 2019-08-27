DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatened to ‘Put A Bullet In The Head’ Of His Son’s Mother

Allegedly, newly minted Lakers All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins told his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his child, he would “put a bullet through her f*cking head” for not allowing his seven-year-old son come to his wedding this past weekend in Atlanta.

Christy West, the mother of their child, is saying that she has video proof. TMZ Sports reportedly obtained court documents from a police report filed by West claiming the Cousins has threatened to kill her just one day before his wedding. Cousins was scheduled to marry Morgan Lang in Atlanta on August 23. You can see the video of the alleged phone call between Demarcus Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West here. West is saying she recorded the conversation while with her son at a trampoline park in Alabama with their son, and she is adamant.

