Each time we hear from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, we’re all transported to a quieter time as a nation. In a clever nod to his presidency, Obama shared a 44-song playlist for the summer featuring hits that he and his wife are jamming out to.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” reads the caption of an Instagram post sharing the tracklisting for the playlist.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

Considering the Obamas and their new deal with Spotify, it’s only right that the streaming service would gather their 44-song list and make it available to the masses. Check it out below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Barack & Michelle Obama Share Hit-Packed Summer 2019 Playlist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related