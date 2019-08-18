CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Big Sean Gifts Detroit-Based Boys & Girls Club With New Production Studio

"Detroit is like one of those staples in music. It's important that we keep that legacy of being one of music's backbones,” the rapper said in a statement.

Big Sean has continually used his platform and resources to support individuals from underserved communities. Through his nonprofit, the Sean Anderson Foundation, the rapper has led several philanthropic projects including distributing holiday meals for families in need and launching a program for students who want to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. His latest social good project involved giving back to youth in his hometown of Detroit. According to the Detroit Free Press, he opened up a new production studio at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club.

The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled during the kick-off of the second annual DON Weekend; a community-focused event that features an array of activities including forums, performances and games for local youth to participate in. The studio will serve as a space for individuals who want to launch careers in the arts to work on their craft. It features audio and video editing stations. The creation of the new production studio cost $100,000.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Detroit is like one of those staples in music. It’s important that we keep that legacy of being one of music’s backbones. We’ve got a reputation to uphold,” he said in a statement. “I think it can save somebody’s life, if they have somewhere to go. I think there are going to be a lot more millionaires and billionaires from Detroit, and I think the Boys & Girls Club is going to have something to do with that.” Big Sean’s DON Weekend will continue with an impactful discussion surrounding mental health within the Black community on Sunday. The panel will be led by psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons and academic Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The unveiling of the new production studio comes just months after Big Sean teamed up with Ally Financial and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for an initiative that will help Black budding business owners bring their entrepreneurial visions to fruition.

CNN Squad - Bakari Sellers, April Ryan, Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum

From April Ryan To Angela Rye: Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

11 photos Launch gallery

From April Ryan To Angela Rye: Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Continue reading From April Ryan To Angela Rye: Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

From April Ryan To Angela Rye: Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Cable news is a rough and tumble game of shade, wit and knowing your politics. That said, if anyone is going to share the screen with some of the most intelligent people on television, you better know what you are talking about. There are some folks who have laid down the law on television and now there are reports of an all-Black panelist show on CNN. Last week, Page Six reported CNN is considering a show with CNN contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers. The buzz reportedly started after they all appeared on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.” A source told Page Six, “It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor. CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.” All of that, combined with a tweet from Angela Rye on Tuesday morning, got the hashtag #SquadCNN as Twitter's top trending topic in a possible allusion to a name for the show. https://twitter.com/angela_rye/status/1161238824653066241?s=12 Twitter has been sounding off with one user writing, "I enjoyed this. Enjoying the #squadcnn keep it up. Wait wait wait you almost let it out this morning @angela_rye and on the receiving end was @AprilDRyan but y’all quenched it really fast too. Enjoyed the show this morning. Cheers!!" https://twitter.com/essien733/status/1161245630938923008?s=20 To be honest, CNN is a bit late. Black folks have been slaying cable news for years. Whether it is fact-checking on Trump, reminding people of the legacy of Barack Obama, or shutting down pure ignorance, they are the voices for many of us. It has been a pleasure to see them lay down the law with grace and class. Most importantly, it is crucial that there are people who are doing the work to deliver the truth, especially in a time when the truth is easily dismissed by a president who functions very close to a  dictator and demonizes the press. They are documenting history, holding people accountable and making sure the record is corrected in 2018, even in the face of blatant lies. April Ryan, Joy-Ann Reid, Abby Phillip, Symone Sanders, Angela Rye, Yamiche Alcindor, Nina Turner, Keith Boykin, Bakari Sellers are the journalists, correspondents and commentators we need in 2019 and beyond. See some of their greatest and most epic cable TV moments below:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Big Sean Gifts Detroit-Based Boys & Girls Club With New Production Studio was originally published on newsone.com

big sean

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close