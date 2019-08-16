STREAMED: Snoop Dogg Drops “I Wanna Thank Me,” Young Thug Returns With “So Much Fun,” & More

Snoop Dogg — I Wanna Thank Me

The legendary Snoop Dogg has permeated several different fields, but Tha Doggfather isn’t leaving the rap game behind. Despite his numerous non-musical endeavors, the Long Beach titan delivers his newest album, I Wanna Thank Me, a 22-song adventure.

As one might expect from an A-lister like Snoop, I Wanna Thank Me comes with a star-studded guestlist. The featured acts range from iconic stars like the veteran Slick Rick and the late Nate Dogg to newer artists like Russ and YG. As a global powerhouse, Dogg also taps Ozuna and Anitta for guest spots. Chris Brown, Swizz Beatz, Trey Songz, and Wiz Khalifa also lend their skills to the collection.

Fans may recall the album title from Snoop’s Hollywood Walk of Fame speech. “I wanna thank me,” he said during the ceremony. “I wanna thank me for believing in me. I wanna thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me never quitting. I wanna thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I wanna thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I wanna thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherfucker.”

Stream I Wanna Thank Me below.

Young Thug — So Much Fun

Young Thug is having So Much Fun. Just one year after dropping his Slime Language project, the eccentric rapper unleashes a brand new 19-song effort full of big-name guests.

Future, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Quavo, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Juice WRLD all make appearances on the offering. Lil Keed, Lil Duke, Doeboy, and NAV also lend their voices to the project.

Thugger recently explained the album’s title to No Jumper. “I’m about to put my album out,” he said. “It’s called Gold Mouth God. But I might change the name to So Much Fun because every song is like, there’s not even a point to the songs. All of the songs are turn up, club, radio, fucking parade music. There ain’t no storylines to most of the songs.”

Have So Much Fun below.

Normani — “Motivation”

Normani has been making a name for herself after Fifth Harmony’s dissolution. Today, she continues to build upon those foundational elements with a brand new single, “Motivation.”

“I’ma break you off, let me be your motivation to stay and give it tonight,” she sings on the track. “Baby, turn around, let me give you innovation, ‘cause I do it so right / Think about it, think about it / Take a look at me now.”

It may be a solo track, but it’s star-studded nonetheless. It was produced by the sought-after Ilya Salmanzadeh, who previously produced Ariana Grande’s “Problem” and “Bang Bang.” The song was also co-written by Normani and Ilya, along with Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Savan Kotecha.

Grande tweeted about the song shortly after its release. “i’m so proud of u,” she wrote. “it’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!!” Normani added: “i love you so much. thank you for believing in me the way that you have sis and for being my biggest cheerleader…we got a smashhhhh !!!!!! i miss you too much.”

To go along with the new track, Normani also released a Dave Meyers and Daniel Russell-directed music video that was inspired by the early 2000s and BET’s “106 & Park.” The clip features the show’s former hosts Terrence J and Rocsi as well as nods to the music videos for Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

Get “Motivation” below.

Quality Control — Control the Streets Vol. 2

Quality Control is back at it. Today, the high-powered label unleashes the sequel to their Control the Streets compilation. As promised, the LP features some of the team’s heavy-hitters as well as its newest acts and affiliates.

Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, City Girls, French Montana, Lil Baby, Saweetie, Meek Mill, Playboi Carti, Stefflon Don, Tay Keith, DaBaby, and Young Thug are all part of this celebration. So are DJ Durel, Street Bud, Renni Rucci, Mango Foo, YRN Murk, YRN Lingo, Jordan Hollywood, and more.

QC boss Pierre “Pee” Thomas spoke about the label’s versatility and range in 2017 during an interview with Rap Radar. “That’s how you build a legacy,” he said. “That’s how you build a company. It’s not just about one artist. It’s about this brand. It’s about Quality Control. I watched the guys who was winning before us Master P was my idol. Baby was my idol. They didn’t just have one artist.”

Listen to Control the Streets 2 below.

Swae Lee — “Sextasy” & “Won’t Be Late”

Swae Lee surprised fans with a double dose of new music. Following last year’s SR3MM, the Rae Sremmurd MC frees up a new Drake-assisted cut, “Won’t Be Late” and a new solo joint in “Sextasy.”

Frequent collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It teamed up with Swae for the first of those cuts. The dance-ready song allows the 6 God and Swae to go back-and-forth about punctuality and more. “Saving my time for you,” Drizzy sings. “Suddenly I’m freed up / Freezing my times with you, when I’m lonely, I can bring them up.”

The second of these joints is “Sextasy.” This one was co-produced by Mike WiLL and ChopSquad DJ. “You’re not taken tonight, luckily / Let me save you like a refugee / Let me give you sextasy,” Swae sings. “Don’t let me be a memory / I’ve got the drink and a remedy.”

Swae Lee said “Won’t Be Late” is the first single off a new album. However, it’s unclear whether this will be a solo project or a joint effort with a solo component. Rae Sremmurd’s last LP was a triple album, which featured one joint LP to go along with two solos from Swae and Slim Jxmmi.

Stream both new cuts below.

A$AP Ferg — Floor Seats

A$AP Ferg says he is granting fans access to the Floor Seats of his life. Two years removed from his Still Striving set, the Trap Lord rolls out a new 9-song EP, Floor Seats.

It’s a short project, but it’s got a noteworthy roster of guests. Longtime partner-in-rhyme A$AP Rocky makes an appearance on the already-released “Pups” tribute to DMX. Elsewhere, Rico Nasty, MadeinTYO, Asian Doll, Ty Dolla $ign, and Brent Faiyaz provide featured vocals.

Trap Lord recently discussed the album’s title with Beats 1 back in June. “It’s the floor seats to my life,” he shared. “A lot of people see artists and famous people sitting on the floor but they don’t know what it’s like. They don’t know what that VIP access is like and that’s what I’m giving people on this album, the VIP access to my life.”

Gain access to Floor Seats below.

Pop Smoke feat. Nicki Minaj — “Welcome to the Party (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj jumps on Pop Smoke’s buzzing single. After a busy week feuding with Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God, the Queen of the Barbz joins newcomer Pop for a remix to his New York-made anthem, “Welcome to the Party.”

Minaj joins the party by throwing shots at an unnamed foe. “Keep it real,” she raps. “You really mad ‘cause your baby dad used to like me though / I ain’t fuck him ’cause I ain’t want him, told him, ‘Take a hike like a hiker though.’”

Fans will recognize the remix’s second verse and the original’s second verse. It’s been quite a year for Pop as “Welcome to the Party” has become quite the buzz-worthy track. It’s already amassed more than 7.4 million YouTube views and it is currently No. 26 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart.

Welcome to the party below.

Team CASSIUS Posted 24 hours ago

