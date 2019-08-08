Quavo makes hits with the Migos, stays cooking on the basketball court and maybe most importantly, keep his mama happy. The Atlanta rapper recently gifted his mother a Jeep.

Per standard 2019 protocol, he made sure to document the gifting on Instagram or else it wouldn’t have really happened. The Atlanta rapper hooked mom up with a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

“M A M A H U N C H O Happy Bday I love You Til Death My Bestfriend U Are the Founder No 530 NO Gang I Always Will Reward You For Your Greatness !!!Your Only SON!!!! Quavo,” was his caption of a series of flicks capturing his mother’s reaction.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Quavo’s mom, Edna Marshall, collection of whips is off to a nice start—last year he gifted her a Range Rover.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Migos Rapper Quavo Bought His Mama A Jeep For Her Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: