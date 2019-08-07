Drake Responds to Criticism Over OVO Fest Ticket Prices

2019 OVO Fest has concluded. The event featured some of the biggest names in music like Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The yearly festival celebrating Drake’s label also included other events like a basketball game this year, and even a summit to serve as a networking event for artists and creatives in Toronto to link up and exchange ideas, and work.

Some fans took exception to the prices Drizzy was charging for his OVO Fest, nonetheless, the show was sold out, and fans reportedly had the time of their lives.

Drake decided to respond to one fan in particular, she claims that Drake is no “6 God” because of the prices he charged for his Festival, and she also called him out on the fact that he showed up to schools in Miami and gave out money but doesnt show the same support to his home country of Cananda. It appears she was referencing his God’s Plan video.

Drake responded by saying that while he can control a lot of things, he “can’t control resale prices.” However he did not address that tickets being sold on the official site appeared to be charging $500 for lawn seats.

Really sucks how Drake is doing his fans this year with these ridiculous prices. Goes to show the artist doesn’t really care about the fans, just the money… 😪 #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/qQ8m0ThwO8 — October’s very finest 💭 (@octsvryfinest) July 12, 2019

Darryl Darby Posted August 7, 2019

