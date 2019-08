Did Megan Thee Stallion Add Nicki Minaj To The “Hot Girl Summer” Single?

Last week, the Hotties were hoping to get blessed by their fearless leader, Megan Thee Stallion, with the “Hot Girl Summer” single. Some sleuths online seemingly managed to figure out that Nicki Minaj will appear on the track, and the week-long delay of its release seems to confirm that.

The Minaj Society Twitter account posted a tweet Sunday (August 4) that showed a Shazam result for “Hot Girl Summer” with Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign as the featured guests on the track. The pair sparked rumors last month after appearing on each other’s Instagram Live feeds, and Megan herself told her adoring fans that the song would be delayed a week for a rather special reason.

It’s safe to assume that the Hotties and Barbz are going to be blasting this track for the rest of the summer should the Nicki Minaj cameo come to fruition.

“Hot Girl Summer” drops on Friday, August 9.

According to @Shazam, Nicki Minaj is featured on “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion. pic.twitter.com/w2x8ABUR8A — Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) August 4, 2019

