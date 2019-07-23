CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Back In Court For Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

R. Kelly has lost another member of his team as the singer’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson has stepped down from his position.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to a message Johnson sent to journalist Tia Ewing, Johnson stepped down on Monday citing a personal reason. “Mr. Kelly is in good hands with [lawyer] Mr. [Steve] Greenberg!” Johnson wrote. His departure was confirmed by CBS News, hours after an interview he did on the network with Gayle King.

Johnson told King that he would “never” leave his own daughter with anyone who is an accused pedophile.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“They’ve indicted Mr. Kelly. He’s in jail right now. He will have his day in court,” Johnson said during the interview with Gayle King. “And they’ll have to bring the evidence. And that’s what has to be done. If the evidence stick, Mr. Kelly will spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary.”

The embattled singer is currently behind bars without bail after federal sex crime charges were lobbed against him, including sex trafficking and child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
10 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits was originally published on theboxhouston.com

crisis manager , quit , R. Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close