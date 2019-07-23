R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits

R. Kelly has lost another member of his team as the singer’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson has stepped down from his position.

This morning, R. Kelly's crisis manager Darrell Johnson said he wouldn’t leave his daughter “with an accused pedophile." Tonight, he told CBS he’s no longer working for Kelly: “I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg!” pic.twitter.com/gx0JjmS34t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 23, 2019

According to a message Johnson sent to journalist Tia Ewing, Johnson stepped down on Monday citing a personal reason. “Mr. Kelly is in good hands with [lawyer] Mr. [Steve] Greenberg!” Johnson wrote. His departure was confirmed by CBS News, hours after an interview he did on the network with Gayle King.

Johnson told King that he would “never” leave his own daughter with anyone who is an accused pedophile.

“They’ve indicted Mr. Kelly. He’s in jail right now. He will have his day in court,” Johnson said during the interview with Gayle King. “And they’ll have to bring the evidence. And that’s what has to be done. If the evidence stick, Mr. Kelly will spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary.”

The embattled singer is currently behind bars without bail after federal sex crime charges were lobbed against him, including sex trafficking and child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

