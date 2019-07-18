The Power of Twitter: Meek Mill Connects With Viral Producer, DJ Track Addict, Shares Snippet Of Song

Every once in a while, the internet can be a beautiful place and not just ground zero for drama. A video of a producer by the name of DJ Track Addict making its rounds on Twitter set him up with an opportunity of a lifetime to work with Meek Mill.

Wednesday (July 17) the video of the producer working on speaker knocking on his MPC machine went viral on the social media network. Users put out the signal for the Dreams and Nightmare to hop on the beat that — they felt was perfect for him — and he answered the call.

I had 1000’s of people @ me in this …. now where is it 🔥🔥 https://t.co/6DZpZM5EMm — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 17, 2019

Where is thing guy at … the game needs you!!!! https://t.co/vPHf5tyf2L — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 17, 2019

The producer soon responded to Meek Mill letting the Philly rapper he is ready to work.

Meek followed that up by extending an invite to the rapper to link up in the studio and to bring more heat in the form of beats of the same quality. From there it would seem two immediately got to work and a new song by the name of “Free Meek” being the product of the session.

Ima make some fiya from scrolling on twitter 🔥🔥 watch lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 17, 2019

I am fucking this beat uppppppppp 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 18, 2019

From there the “24/7” rapper shared some lyrics from the forthcoming track and even shared a snippet of what fans could look forward to when the full song drops.

It’s deceiving when they give you probation you think you leaving but in get technical when they giving violations for even breathing 👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 18, 2019

I took my pen and pad and turned it into businesses… this ain’t no cap I used to trap now my business lids… now I can’t tell you mind ya business cause my business is …really on ya mind where ya fitted is 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 18, 2019

Sounds like Meek has a serious banger on the way to add to the hits currently being played from latest album Championships. We just hope the rapper makes sure the producer is well taken care of financially. This all comes on the heels of the Dream Chasers general’s lawyer asking his 2008 conviction be overturned at a July 16 appeals court appearance. His team is requesting that a new magistrate presides over the case and the office District Attorney Larry Krasner is in agreement.

