Ever since getting out of prison for the umpteenth time, DMX has been going his best to turn his life around and get on the straight and narrow, but a recent incident almost derailed all the hard work X had been putting into his refinement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

TMZ is reporting that recently X was being investigated by feds for violating his probation when he and his crew accidentally drove off in someone’s corvette in Los Angeles this past March. Luckily for everyone for Dog Man X, the investigation turned up no evidence of wrongdoing as it turned out to be a simple case of mistaken vehicle identity.

DMX and his crew left a Los Angeles restaurant in another diner’s car following a mix-up with valet, and the car was reported stolen. But, the bigger issue for DMX was a question of whether he was behind the wheel.

The feds felt X could’ve violated probation in his tax evasion case if he was the one driving the “stolen” Vette.

X’s attorney, Murray Richman, tells TMZ … DMX met with his probation officer and everything is fine. We’re told the rapper’s in the clear as far as a potential probation violation goes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York — which prosecuted DMX for tax evasion — declined to comment on its investigation. Whew! That was a close call.

It would’ve been a shame if DMX would’ve gotten violated based on someone else’s snafu.

SEE ALSO: DMX Lookalike Wanted For Attempted Murder In South Carolina, Real DMX Has Questions

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Feds Clear DMX In Stolen Corvette Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related