CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces

Leave a comment

Mayonnaise is one of those condiments you either love or hate.

If you love it, you’ll be happy to know that Heinz is taking condiments to a new level as they show love to the Mayo lovers with a whole line of mayo flavored sauces. For the non-mayo fans don’t worry, because they also have Kranch which is a mixture of ketchup and ranch sauce.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

mayonnaise

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close