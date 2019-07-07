Mayonnaise is one of those condiments you either love or hate.
If you love it, you’ll be happy to know that Heinz is taking condiments to a new level as they show love to the Mayo lovers with a whole line of mayo flavored sauces. For the non-mayo fans don’t worry, because they also have Kranch which is a mixture of ketchup and ranch sauce.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah
- Tina Lawson Proudly Shows Off Beyonce’s Waist-Length Hair [VIDEO]
- “I Lost Everything Twice”: Fantasia Explains Why She Does Everything For Herself
Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours