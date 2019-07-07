Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces

Mayonnaise is one of those condiments you either love or hate.

If you love it, you’ll be happy to know that Heinz is taking condiments to a new level as they show love to the Mayo lovers with a whole line of mayo flavored sauces. For the non-mayo fans don’t worry, because they also have Kranch which is a mixture of ketchup and ranch sauce.

The masters of saucy mashups are at it again. RT if you want to try our new MASH-terpiece: #HeinzKranch on an #OnionWing pic.twitter.com/ljlqBRvVlV — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) June 17, 2019

Posted July 7, 2019

