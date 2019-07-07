Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor 

Disney Channel mourns the death of another one of their young stars. On Sunday, it was announced that “Jessie” actor Cameron Boyce died Saturday night in his sleep. According to law enforcement:

“The 20-year-old actor,who starred in several Disney shows including “Descendants,” could not be revived after paramedics rushed to his home. Cameron’s family said he had an ongoing medical condition and died in his sleep the result of a seizure.”

Boyce is most known for his role in the ‘Descendants’ TV series and movies, playing Adam Sandler’s son in ‘Grown Ups’, “Shake it Up,” “Austin & Ally” and “Good Luck Charlie.” Cameron’s family released a statement about their son’s sudden passing, writing:

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Fans and family alike have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Cameron.

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

Tell me why I just woke up and I see that Cameron Boyce passed away all over my tl. #RIPLuke pic.twitter.com/hrKlTXzTIX — 𝕚𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕤 (@idalisql) July 7, 2019

Multicultural Background

Cameron’s father is African-American, his mother is Ashkenazi Jewish.

Spirituality

Cameron considered himself more spiritual than religious. In a 2017 interview with Raw Pages, the young actor revealed:

“Recently I’ve gotten way more spiritual than I ever have been. I’ve never been particularly religious but I have recently acknowledged the universe and [its] crazy powers, and that will probably fluctuate for the rest of my life. But I believe in a lot of things that you hear, I believe in karma, I believe that things happen for a reason. I believe that if you put an energy out into the universe, you’ll receive it back.

Young Star

Cameron made his film debut at just 9-years old in horror film Mirrors, shortly followed by Shia LaBeouf thriller Eagle Eye.

Love Life

As a young kid, Cameron would often gush about his love for Beyonce in interviews. IRL, he’s been linked to everyone from Zoe Brown to Dove Cameron.

Favorite Things

According to Cameron’s family, he was a lover of life. Cam loved basketball, skydiving and was a huge fan of Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. RIP.

Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor was originally published on globalgrind.com

