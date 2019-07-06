It’s crazy to believe that 50 Cent has been in the game for over 20 years. Seems like just yesterday the entire hip hop industry was shooketh after the game changing release of Curtis Jackson’s debut album Get Rich Or Die Trying in 2003.

https://twitter.com/undapaidstudent/status/1147325514723528704

The rap game needs get rich or die tryin 50 cent. These mumble niggas wouldn’t have the time of day. — LEMON (@BelieveInLamon) May 11, 2019

That same year, Fifty and the Black Eyed Peas ruled radio. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $1.83 — and we thought George W. Bush would be the worst President this nation has seen.

But that’s not all that was going down in ’03. In honor of Mr. Lecheminduroi’s 44th birthday, hit the flip for a trip down memory lane.

HBD Fiddy: Here’s What Else Was Going On In 2003 When 50 Cent Released ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted July 6, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: