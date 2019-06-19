Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed Black Father 37 Times

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of an unarmed Black father of three earlier in the month. Ryan Twyman was sitting inside a vehicle on June 6 when LAPD officers approached and began firing over 30 rounds according to witness accounts.

KTLA reports:

Ryan Twyman, a father of three, was shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex at San Pedro and 132nd streets on the evening of June 6. Deputies had approached a car Twyman was inside just before firing shots, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was still inside a vehicle when he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to corner’s officials.

Speculation about the number of times Twyman was shot has surfaced in dozens of social media posts in the days since. But the Sheriff’s Department has released few details — no information about how many times he was shot and no description of any crime he may have been suspected of.

The department has, however, confirmed that no weapon was found at the scene.

Compton rapper The Game took to Instagram to address Los Angeles authorities about Twyman’s death.

“I can remember us having a conversation about bettering Los Angeles awhile back on both sides of the ball. You were genuine & from what I could see a good human that wanted change just as much as us. Well now I’m calling on you @mayorofla Eric Garcetti……. We need answers on how Los Angeles Sheriff’s could shoot my family #RyanTwyman 37 times while unarmed & murder him in cold blood ???” reads a portion of Game’s caption on an Instagram photo of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

A GoFundMe has been enacted to assist Twyman’s family, which can be viewed here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: Getty

Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed Black Father 37 Times was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

D.L. Chandler Posted June 19, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: